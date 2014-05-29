DETROIT May 29 Ford Motor Co will recall
915,216 Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner SUVs in North America
because of a possible loss of power steering, the company and
U.S. regulators said on Thursday.
The affected vehicles are from 2008 to 2011 model years.
The loss of power steering can increase the risk of a crash
when vehicles are traveling at lower rates of speed.
U.S. regulators have received consumer reports of six
injuries and five crashes related to this issue, Ford said.
There has been increased scrutiny in the United States by
automakers this year as General Motors Co faces a safety
crisis that began with its ignition switch issue in older model
cars.
Of the Ford North American vehicles affected, 740,878 are in
the United States, said the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
"Dealers will perform one of three service fixes, depending
upon what diagnostic codes are shown when the vehicle is taken
to the dealer," said a Ford spokeswoman. "They will either
update software for the power steering control module and the
instrument cluster module; replace the torque sensor; or replace
the steering column, which includes upgraded power steering
control module software."
Ford did not say how much the recall campaign is expected to
cost the automaker. Dealers are to be notified on Thursday and
letters to all affected U.S. owners by July 25, NHTSA said.
There may be additional vehicles included in the recall
outside of North America, Ford said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)