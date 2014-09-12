DETROIT, Sept 12 Ford Motor Co is
recalling about 74,000 older model Ford Escape and Mercury
Mariner crossover vehicles because the electronic hybrid system
may overheat, according to a filing with U.S. regulators on
Friday.
Escapes from model years 2005 to 2008 and Mariners from 2006
to 2008 are affected by the recall. Ford said it was not aware
of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.
Ford told regulators from the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) that a coolant pump may
malfunction, which can cause the hybrid electronics systems to
overheat and possibly lead to more serious problems.
"When the hybrid electronics system gets too hot it will
shut down the powertrain, resulting in a stall-like condition,
increasing the risk of a crash," according to Ford's filing with
NHTSA.
About 3,500 of the affected vehicles were sold in Canada,
and most of the rest in the United States. In North America,
about 66,000 Escape hybrids and about 7,800 Mariner hybrids are
included in the recall.
Ford also said Friday it was recalling nearly 400 Ford Focus
sedans from the 2014 model year and Lincoln MKC crossovers from
the 2015 model year for potential problems with a fuel delivery
module filter.
No accidents or injuries have been reported in connection
with the issue, Ford said.
And Ford said on Friday it was recalling about 1,700 of its
biggest pickup trucks, the Ford F-650 and F-750 with diesel
engines from the 2014 model year because of possible problems
with seals on fuel filters. The vehicles were sold in the United
States and Canada.
Ford said it knew of no injuries or crashes linked to the
issue on the big trucks.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)