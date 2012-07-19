July 19 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is recalling 11,500 new 2013 model Ford Escape SUVs with 1.6-liter engines and warned drivers to stop driving them immediately due to a risk of engine fire.

It is extremely rare for an automaker to warn drivers to stop driving their recalled vehicles. The company is telling owners to contact their local Ford dealers immediately so that loaner vehicles can be delivered and their Escapes picked up to be taken to the dealerships for repair.

The redesigned Escape began to sell only last month and is an important vehicle for Ford.

Ford Escapes from the 2013 model year that have 2.0- and 2.5-liter engines are not affected the recall and fire risk, Ford said.