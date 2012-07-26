* Mazda working with Ford, NHTSA; no recall so far
* Mazda and Ford jointly developed Escape and Tribute
* Ford Escape issue may be linked to teenager's death
July 26 Ford Motor Co is recalling 484,600
older model Ford Escape SUVs, most of them in the United States,
because their throttles can be stuck open, U.S. safety
regulators said.
Ford Escapes from the 2001-2004 model years with
three-liter, V6 engines are affected by the recall.
A week ago, Ford recalled about 11,500 new 2013 model year
Escape SUVs with 1.6-liter EcoBoost engines due to a fire risk
related to fuel lines. Ford asked consumers to keep the Escapes
parked rather than drive them to dealerships for repair.
For the 2001-2004 model years recall, 423,634 of the
affected vehicles are in the United States, and 35,000 in
Canada, 19,000 in Mexico, 4,500 in Europe and 4,300 in other
regions, Ford said. In Europe, the model is called the Maverick.
The issue involves the cruise control cable on the Escapes,
and safety regulators are investigating whether it was a factor
in the death of a teenager in Arizona earlier this year.
The regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, said there have been 68 reported complaints of
stuck throttles including nine injuries and the Arizona
fatality.
Last week, NHTSA announced an investigation into Ford Escape
and Mazda Motor Corp Tribute SUVs. Ford and Mazda
jointly developed the 2001-2004 Escape and Tribute models.
Mazda has been working "hand-in-hand with Ford and NHTSA" on
the stuck throttle investigation but by Thursday had not issued
a recall of the Tribute SUVs from 2001-2004, said a company
spokesman.
Regarding the Ford recall, NHTSA said, "Inadequate clearance
between the engine cover and the speed (cruise) control cable
connector could result in a stuck throttle when the accelerator
pedal is fully or almost-fully depressed."
"NHTSA's investigation into this issue remains open, pending
the agency's review of the documents provided by Ford in its
recall action," NHTSA said. "Moving forward, NHTSA will continue
to monitor any future issues involving a stuck throttle or
unintended acceleration in these vehicles to ensure there are no
additional safety risks that warrant further action."
The recall came after NHTSA opened an investigation into the
matter last week.