Aug 31 Ford Motor Co is recalling about
370,000 model year 2005 to 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury
Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Car sedans in the United States
and Canada to fix a steering shaft issue, the company said in a
statement.
Corrosion of the lower intermediate steering shaft of
vehicles in "high corrosion states and provinces" may result in
the loss of steering, the company said.
The 355,000 vehicles in the U.S. recall are in Connecticut,
Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota,
Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio,
Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and
West Virginia.
The remaining 15,000 cars are in Canada.
Ford said that dealers will inspect and replace the lower
intermediate steering shaft and, if necessary, secure a lower
steering column bearing and replace the upper intermediate
steering shaft.
The company was unaware of any accidents or injuries linked
to the issue, it said.