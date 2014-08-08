DETROIT Aug 8 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 3,000 cargo vans and luxury SUVs in North America in three separate actions to address potential brake hose, sliding door and windshield issues, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said on Friday.

Ford is recalling 1,319 Transit cargo vans from model year 2015 for potential brake fluid leak at the joint between the rear brake hose and brake caliper. Any leak could lead to extended stopping distances resulting in an accident.

The company said there have been no injuries linked to the issue, but one low-speed accident occurred while vehicles were being moved at the assembly plant.

Dealers will replace the sealing washers on both rear brake caliper to brake hose joints at no cost, Ford said.

About 1,279 vans sold in the United States, 29 in Canada and 11 in U.S. territories are affected.

Ford also said it is recalling 610 of the 2015 Transit cargo vans because the windowless sliding doors were assembled without an epoxy reinforcement that could increase the possibility of the doors becoming unlatched during side impacts. No accidents or injuries have been reported related to this issue, Ford said.

Dealers will install a reinforcement plate in the door assemblies at no cost, the company said.

About 585 vans sold in the United States, 18 in Canada and seven in U.S. territories are affected.

A Ford spokeswoman said 145 of the vans were being recalled for both issues.

Ford said it is recalling 1,274 Lincoln MKC SUVs from model year 2015 because there may be bubbles or other defects in the windshields. Air may have become trapped between the layers of glass during the windshield supplier's manufacturing process, which could lead to bubbles developing that could affect driver visibility, Ford said.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue. It will replace the windshield at no cost.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue. It will replace the windshield at no cost.

Affected are about 1,139 SUVs sold in the United States, 117 in Canada and 18 in Mexico.