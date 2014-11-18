DETROIT Nov 18 Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it is recalling about 65,000 Fusion sedans in North America because the key can be removed from the ignition even if the car is not in the "park" position 30 minutes after the ignition is off, the company said.

Ford said it is not aware of any injuries or crashes as a result of this issue.

This is caused by a programming fault in the instrument cluster of the sedans, Ford said.

Affected are some 2014 and 2015 model year Fusion sedans, including Ford's primary version as well as Energi and hybrid versions built through October 31.

Ford said about 56,500 of the Fusion sedans under the recall are registered in the United States, about 6,000 in Canada and about 2,350 in Mexico.

Cars brought into dealerships will have part of the vehicle computers reprogrammed, at no cost.

The Fusion is Ford's best-selling sedan in the U.S. market. Its sales through October this year were about 250,000, up 20 percent from the first 10 months of last year.

