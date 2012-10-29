DETROIT Oct 29 Ford Motor Co dropped
another seven spots to next to last place in an important annual
survey of vehicle reliability due to flaws in its touch-screen
navigation system and other issues with its new or redesigned
models.
In a Consumer Reports survey released Monday, Ford fell to
27th place of 28 brands surveyed, while its upscale Lincoln
brand fell 12 spots to 26th place.
Scion, Toyota Motor Corp's youth-oriented brand,
kept its spot as the most reliable brand. Toyota gained four
spots to the No. 2 spot.
The results represent a dramatic drop for Ford, which placed
in the top 10 two years ago, with more than 90 percent of its
models being average or better.
Sixty percent of Ford's models and half of the Lincoln
models were rated below average this year. None of the vehicles
placed above average.
The top seven spots were occupied by Japanese brands this
year, the survey showed. General Motors Co's Cadillac was
the highest-ranking U.S. brand. It rose 10 spots to 11th place.
Ford was also hurt in the rankings because three of the
automaker's most reliable models, the Escape crossover and
Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans, were not included in the survey.
Consumer Reports does not have recent reliability data on these
three models, which were redesigned for the 2013 model year.