* Ford, Chrysler sink in Consumer Reports reliability survey
* Ford rating hurt by glitches in transmission, MyFord Touch
* GM brands all gain; Toyota sweeps top three
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Oct 29 Ford Motor Co tumbled to
nearly the bottom of an annual survey of vehicle reliability due
to flaws in its touch-screen navigation and entertainment
system, while Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp
swept the top three spots.
In a Consumer Reports survey released on Monday, Ford fell
seven spots to 27th of 28 brands surveyed overall, while its
upscale Lincoln brand fell 12 spots to 26th place.
Two years ago, Ford placed in the top 10 with more than 90
percent of its models being average or better.
Glitches in its small car transmission as well as its MyFord
Touch and MyLincoln Touch systems have hurt the second-largest
U.S. automaker in the rankings.
"Only two years ago, Ford was Detroit's poster child for
reliability," Consumer Reports magazine said. "Since then, a
perfect storm of reliability problems has dropped Ford to next
to last among the 28 brands in our survey.
This year, 60 percent of Ford models and half of Lincoln
models were rated below average. None were rated above average.
Sixteen of the 27 models in Toyota's lineup won the highest
rating. Toyota's youth-oriented Scion brand kept the No. 1 spot
on the survey. The Toyota nameplate rose four spots to No. 2.
The luxury Lexus brand dropped one spot to third place.
MYFORD TOUCH FLAWS
Touch screen entertainment and navigation systems now play a
pivotal role in attracting car shoppers, but automakers have
struggled to create systems that are both intuitive and safe.
MyFord Touch was launched in 2010, but consumer complaints
about speed and ease of use prompted Ford to upgrade the system
in March. Still, Consumer Reports said it was too complex even
after the upgrade.
Ford's top executives, including Chief Executive Alan
Mulally, got smaller cash bonuses for 2011 when Ford fell short
of quality goals partly due to the MyFord Touch glitches.
"We listen closely and value feedback on our vehicles
whether it's from customers or third parties, such as Consumer
Reports," Ford said in a statement on Monday. The company added
that consumers who had the upgrades were 25 percent more
satisfied.
Ford's worst performing model was the Explorer sport-utility
vehicle. Sixteen percent of consumers who purchased an Explorer
complained about the control systems, said Jake Fisher, Consumer
Reports director of automotive testing.
Ford was also hurt in the rankings because three of its most
reliable models, the Escape crossover and Fusion and Lincoln MKZ
sedans, were redesigned for the 2013 model year.
For the reliability survey, Consumer Reports uses data for
the last three model years, except those redesigned for the 2013
model year.
CHRYSLER SINKS
Like Ford, Chrysler sank in the reliability rankings this
year, when Consumer Reports had enough data to rate the smallest
U.S. automaker's revamped lineup. The Dodge Charger's rating was
well below average, the magazine said, while the V8 Jeep Grand
Cherokee had declining reliability.
General Motors jumped in the rankings led by its
Cadillac nameplate, which rose 14 spots to 11th place to become
the highest-ranking U.S. brand. GM's other brands GMC, Buick and
Chevrolet also improved.
"The Volt extended-range electric car continues to have
above-average reliability, and the compact Chevrolet Cruze,
dismal in its first year, improved to average," Consumer Reports
said in its survey.
Fisher said that Cadillac's reliability ranking may suffer
in the future as consumers provide feedback about the recently
launched CUE entertainment and navigation system.
Audi, Volkswagen AG's luxury brand, shot up 18
spots, the largest gain of any brand. The brand, which has
typically been near the bottom, landed in eighth place.
The top seven spots in the survey were earned by Japanese
brands. None of the brands produced a vehicle that was below
average reliability, the survey showed.