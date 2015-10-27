DETROIT Oct 27 Ford Motor Co Chief
Financial Officer Bob Shanks told Reuters on Tuesday that the
company is largely done repairing its balance sheet, and can now
look at using growing cash reserves to invest in growth or
increase shareholder returns.
Shanks said the company is not ready to offer specific
plans, but he did not rule out hiking dividends, share buybacks,
or making acquisitions or alliances to secure advanced
technology or expand in new businesses such as ride sharing.
Despite concerns among some investors that the auto cycle is
near a peak, Ford sees opportunities to invest in growth, Shanks
said. "I would want to find opportunities to do that in not only
what I would call the core business but as we explore
opportunities in what we call Ford Smart Mobility," he said.
Ford earlier this year outlined ambitious plans to expand
its reach in autonomous driving technology, vehicle
connectivity, the use of "big data" and alternatives to
traditional car ownership.
Shanks said he has "nothing in mind" at this time, but added
that this expansion could occur organically as well as through
alliances with other companies and he did not rule out
purchasing smaller or startup companies.
"I wouldn't say no if we thought there were really good
opportunities that fit within an overall framework," Shanks
said. "It would have to be something that very specifically had
a discreet positive role to play in enabling us to deliver value
in that space."
If Ford increased distributions to shareholders, Shanks
said, it "would either be through an increase in the regular
dividend if I thought that was sustainable through a business
cycle, a supplemental dividend or potential share buybacks."
Ford said on Tuesday it distributed $600 million to
shareholders through dividends in the third quarter, and $1.9
billion in the year's first nine months.
Ford shares were down 5 percent on Tuesday afternoon, in
part because analysts said the company's costs are expected to
be higher than they had expected.
"We've got cost increases, because we are investing in the
business," Shanks said.
