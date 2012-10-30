* Vehicle prices up $800 mln worldwide in 3rd qtr
* North American earnings offset European weakness
* Projects loss of at least $1.5 bln in Europe this year
* Asia seen 'flirting with profitability' next year -CFO
By Deepa Seetharaman and Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Oct 30 Ford Motor Co posted a
third-quarter profit that trounced Wall Street forecasts on
Tuesday, driven by higher vehicle prices and record profit
margins of 12 percent in North America.
Worldwide, Ford earned $800 million more through price
increases than it did last year. Half of that jump came from
North America, where Ford has earned more than $2 billion and
posted margins over 10 percent for three quarters in a row.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker's strength in North America offset
the effects of the sharp industry downturn in Europe, where Ford
expects to lose at least $3 billion over the next two years, and
helped make up for its lagging position in China and other
growth markets.
In the third quarter, Ford posted an overall pretax
operating profit of $2.2 billion, or 40 cents per share, beating
analysts' average estimate of 30 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In North America, Ford earned $2.3 billion with a 12 percent
operating margin. "Twelve percent segment margins is just
insane," said Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold, who has a "buy"
rating on Ford.
But operating margins in North America are unlikely to be as
high in the fourth quarter because of higher spending in areas
like engineering and advertising, Chief Financial Officer Bob
Shanks warned during a call with analysts and reporters.
Higher pension costs and fewer cost deductions will pressure
North American results next year, he added. Ford must also take
steps to boost quality, especially after tumbling to the bottom
of a key reliability survey this week.
Still, Ford expects North America will continue to "carry
the load" as operations in Europe, Asia and South America find
their footing and generate consistent profit, Shanks said.
In the third quarter, Ford lost $468 million in Europe. It
earned $9 million in South America. It also earned $45 million
in Asia Pacific and Africa, the first profit for those regions
since the second quarter of 2011.
In an interview, Shanks said Ford would be "flirting with
profitability" in Asia over the next five quarters, indicating
results could be volatile as the company spends heavily to
improve its competitiveness in the region.
Ford's strong showing in North America reflects the benefits
of Chief Executive Alan Mulally's "One Ford" strategy to build
more cars and trucks on five global platforms by the middle of
the decade, down from the current nine platforms.
"We're at the relative start of that around the world, led
by North America," Mulally said on a conference call.
EUROPE PLAN ECHOES U.S. TURNAROUND
Ford hired Mulally as CEO in 2006 to steer the automaker's
turnaround in North America, which began in late 2005 with the
"Way Forward" plan engineered by Mark Fields, who had led North
and South American operations for seven years.
From 2006 to 2009, Ford cut capacity in North America by a
little more than one-fifth, analyst Nesvold has estimated.
Higher prices garnered an additional $10 billion in revenue from
2006 to 2010.
Its restructuring during the U.S. auto industry's peak
helped Ford avoid the government financing needed by rivals
General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC in
2009.
The North American turnaround plan will serve as a blueprint
for Ford's restructuring of Europe, although there are limits on
how much Ford can draw from its past experiences, Shanks said.
Ford of Europe is "much, much leaner" than the U.S. operations
were in 2006, he said.
"Europe isn't North America," Shanks said. "It clearly has
excess capacity - which we're addressing - but if you look in
other areas, it's very lean. We actually want and need to invest
in other areas in the business to grow the top line."
Last week, Ford announced three plant closures in Europe to
cut costs by as much as $500 million. Executives also left open
the possibility of further actions if a recovery in Europe fails
to materialize.
Ford is taking steps to keep its European inventory at
around 40 days' supply, down from the typical 50 days, in line
with tepid demand. Nevertheless, Ford is launching 15 new or
refreshed models in Europe over the next five years.
In the first nine months of this year, Ford lost around $1
billion in Europe. It expects to lose at least $1.5 billion in
the region this year, and another $1.5 billion in 2013.
FIXING 'MYFORD TOUCH'
In a U.S. reliability study released by Consumer Reports
magazine this week, the Ford and Lincoln brands tumbled to near
the bottom of 28 brands measured, in part because of complaints
about its MyFord Touch navigation and entertainment system.
On Tuesday, Mulally said Ford is disappointed with the
results of this week's study and plans take further steps to
address problems in the system, which launched in 2010.
This year, Ford expects U.S. industry-wide auto sales to
reach 14.7 million vehicles. It forecast European sales of about
14 million.
Ford's third-quarter revenue fell 3 percent to $32.1
billion, better than the $30.9 billion expected by analysts. Net
income in the quarter was about $1.6 billion, or 41 cents a
share, on par with results from last year.
Ford's margin on its global automotive business was 6.3
percent in the third quarter. It is aiming for overall margins
of between 8 and 10 percent by the middle of the decade.
"We think Ford is entering a new phase where it can begin
harvesting the heavy lifting of the One Ford plan," Morgan
Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a research note.