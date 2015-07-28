DETROIT, July 28 Ford Motor Co second-quarter earnings widely beat Wall Street expectations, based on the continued strength of its North American sales.

Ford maintained its full-year 2015 forecast of an operating profit of between $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion.

Ford made a net profit of $1.89 billion, or $0.47 per share. There were no one-time items and the 47 cents per share beat analyst expectations of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ford's quarterly revenue of $37.3 billion also beat expectations of $35.34 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)