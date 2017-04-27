BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
DETROIT, April 27 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit due to higher costs and investments, plus a slight decline in vehicle sales.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based company reported a first-quarter net profit of $1.6 billion, or 40 cents per share, down 36 percent from $2.5 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of 35 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.