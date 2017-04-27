DETROIT, April 27 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit due to higher costs and investments, plus a slight decline in vehicle sales.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company reported a first-quarter net profit of $1.6 billion, or 40 cents per share, down 36 percent from $2.5 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of 35 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)