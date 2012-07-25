Macy's warns on gross margin outlook, shares tumble
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
July 25 Ford Motor Co reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but roughly doubled its forecast for losses in Europe, where a deepening economic crisis pushed industry auto sales to their lowest level in nearly 20 years.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker now expects to lose more than $1 billion in Europe. Earlier this year, Ford forecast an annual loss of between $500 million and $600 million.
Ford posted second-quarter net income of $1 billion, or 26 cents per share, down from $ 2.4 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue fell 6.2 percent to $33.3 billion.
Excluding one-time items, Ford earned 30 cents per share. On average, analysts expected a profit of 28 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The automaker relied entirely on North America and Ford Motor Credit to turn a profit in the second quarter. In a statement, Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said the automaker was reviewing its strategy in Europe, but added that it was "premature" to discuss details.
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.