N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
DETROIT, April 24 Ford Motor Co reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday as new models boosted the automaker's pretax profit in North America to its highest level since at least 2000, when it began reporting the region as a separate unit.
The second-largest U.S. automaker reported a pretax profit of $2.1 billion, or 41 cents per share. This exceeded the analysts' average estimate of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.