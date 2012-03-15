March 15 Ford Motor Co expanded and
extended a revolving credit facility by two years on Thursday as
part of the No. 2 U.S. automaker's effort to bolster its balance
sheet and ultimately reach an investment-grade credit rating.
Ford enlarged its credit revolver to $9.3 billion from $8.9
billion. Of that figure, $9 billion now matures on Nov. 30,
2015, two years later than initially expected. The other $300
million will mature in 2013 as planned.
The moves "represents an important source of committed
liquidity and financial flexibility for Ford," Ford Treasurer
Neil Schloss said in a statement. The offer was "significantly
oversubscribed" by banks, Schloss said.
The revolver is a part of the more than $23 billion Ford
borrowed in late 2006 to support its turnaround, secured by
assets including the Blue Oval logo.