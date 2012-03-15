By Deepa Seetharaman
March 15 Ford Motor Co announced an
expanded and extended revolving credit facility on Thursday, as
the No. 2 U.S. automaker tries to bolster its balance sheet and
ultimately reach an investment-grade credit rating.
Ford's revolving credit was enlarged to $9.3 billion from
$8.9 billion. Of that figure, $9 billion now matures on Nov. 30,
2015, two years later than before. The other $300 million will
mature in 2013 as previously planned.
The credit "represents an important source of committed
liquidity and financial flexibility for Ford," Ford Treasurer
Neil Schloss said. The offer was "significantly oversubscribed"
by banks, Schloss said.
"This is an insurance policy that you hope you never have to
use," Schloss said.
The revolver is a part of the more than $23 billion Ford
borrowed in late 2006 to support its turnaround, secured by
assets including the Blue Oval logo. Initially, the line of
credit was $11.5 billion.
Ford has since repaid nearly all of the $23 billion.
The collateral pledged to lenders under the revolver would
be released when Ford attained investment grade ratings from at
least two of the three major ratings agencies.
Moody's Corp's Moody's Investors Service,
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's Standard and Poor's Ratings
Service and Fitch Ratings, a venture of Fimalac SA and
Hearst Corp, all rate Ford at one notch below investment grade.
Banks participating in the deal understand that this
revolving credit would shift to an unsecured facility "in the
near future" once Ford reached investment grade, Schloss said.
The company is implementing a "One Ford" plan, to simplify
and unify product development and supplies.
In 2011, Ford's U.S. market share was 16.8 percent, behind
General Motors Co, which had 19.1 percent.
In afternoon trading, Ford shares were up less than 1
percent to $12.94.