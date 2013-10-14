BRIEF-Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
MOSCOW Oct 14 Ford Sollers, a joint venture between U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co and Russian carmaker Sollers, is adding a new SUV model to its range to meet growing local demand.
Production of the Edge model will start at the Ford Sollers plant in Elabuga in Tatarstan early next year, Ford said on Monday.
The venture, formed in late 2011, already makes the Kuga, Explorer, S-MAX, Galaxy, Transit, Tourneo Custom, Focus and Mondeo models in Russia.
Ford said in May it would also start to build EcoSport SUVs in Russia in 2014 at a second plant in Tatarstan in Naberezhnye Chelny.
Ford Sollers also has a plant near St Petersburg.
