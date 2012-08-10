Aug 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its outlook on Ford Motor Co to "positive" from "stable,"
saying the second-largest U . S. automaker's performance in North
America continues to support good overall automotive cash flow
and profitability.
S&P, which reaffirmed its "BB+" credit rating on Ford, said
it could raise the rating to "investment grade" if "among other
factors, Ford demonstrates it can improve the balance of
profitability across regions."
"We believe Ford will act with increasing decisiveness and
commitment to restructure Europe to profitability in the face of
likely several more years of weak vehicle sales there," the
ratings agency said.
Moody's Investors Service's and Fitch Ratings have already
upgraded the company's credit rating.
A credit rating upgrade will allow the company to lower its
borrowing costs and increase the number of potential buyers for
its bonds.
The last time Ford was rated as investment grade by all the
three major ratings agencies was in May 2005.