DETROIT May 7 Ford Motor Co announced on
Wednesday a stock repurchase program of about $1.8 billion that
it said will offset potential share dilution and positions the
company to reduce its automotive debt by $883 million.
The announcement boosted Ford stock about 0.7 percent to
$15.57 per share after the New York Stock Exchange closed.
Ford at the end of the first quarter had automotive debt of
about $15.7 billion and has said that it plans to reduce that
debt to about $10 billion by mid-decade.
Up to 116 million shares will be repurchased. Up to 103
million shares are to offset the dilutive effect of potential
conversions of the company's 4.25 percent senior convertible
notes due Nov. 15, 2016.
At Wednesday's closing stock price of $15.46 per share, the
103 million shares would be worth about $1.6 billion.
In addition, 12.6 million shares will be repurchased to
offset the dilutive effect of share-based incentive pay for
about 26,000 salaried employees for this year. Those employees
include top executives. At Wednesday's closing stock price, that
amounts to nearly $195 million.
Bob Shanks, Ford chief financial officer, said the two
actions reduce the company's diluted shares by about 3 percent.
Starting on Nov. 20, 2014, the company can terminate the
noteholders' conversion rights, and it has the right to settle
conversions with shares, cash or both.
Shares repurchased in this program are intended to offset
the dilutive effect of any shares Ford elects to issue to settle
these potential conversions.
