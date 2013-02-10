ORLANDO, Fla. Feb 10 Ford Motor Co sees
no major impact on February U.S. auto sales due to the weekend
storm that hit the Northeast, a company executive said on
Sunday.
Ken Czubay, head of U.S. sales, service and marketing for
Ford, said that unlike Superstorm Sandy that struck the same
area last October, no significant infrastructure damage is
expected.
Czubay made his comments to reporters on the sidelines of
the annual convention of the National Automobile Dealers
Association.
Sandy took as many as 200,000 new vehicles out of the market
because of damage, NADA Chief Economist Paul Taylor said.
Automakers said that sales lost in October and early
November because of Sandy were regained in the following couple
of months.