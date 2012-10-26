DETROIT Oct 26 U.S. safety regulators are
investigating 310,000 Taurus and Mercury Sable cars built by
Ford Motor Co over a problem that could cause the throttle to be
stuck open.
The cars were built for the model years 2000 to 2003 and
equipped with 3.0-liter V6 Duratec engines, the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said.
The agency received 50 complaints of possible stuck
throttles that could have been caused by fractured speed control
cable collars. The problem may lead to an engine component
getting stuck when the throttle is closing, leaving the throttle
26 percent open.
In a statement on Friday, Ford said it was cooperating with
NHTSA.
"We have just begun our investigation and have very limited
information at this time," Ford spokeswoman Marcey Zwiebel said.