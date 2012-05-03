BANGKOK May 3 Ford Motor Corp is eyeing
Indonesia as a production centre to help meet strong demand for
cars in Southeast Asia but supply problems mean Thailand will
remain its regional hub for the foreseeable future, company
executives said.
More than 90 percent of Ford's production for the 10
countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)
is in Thailand, where it formally opened a new, $450 million
manufacturing plant on Thursday. The U.S. auto maker has small
operations in Vietnam and the Philippines.
"Everyone in Thailand is trying to operate at maximum
capacity and beyond now because the demand in Thailand and
across ASEAN for products is very high. All of the markets are
running strong," Ford ASEAN President Peter Fleet told
reporters in Bangkok.
Many carmakers are eyeing Indonesia as an alternative
production base and Ford is studying its options there, but the
lack of an established supply base means its focus will remain
on Thailand for now.
"The Thai market is still slightly larger than Indonesia,
although we expect the Indonesian market to be bigger than the
Thai market shortly," said Joe Hinrichs, president of Ford Asia
Pacific and Africa.
"We think Indonesia has great potential and is an important
market for us with the strong growth last year with the Fiesta,"
he added.
NEW PLANT
Ford's Asia-Pacific region lost $83 million in the fourth
quarter of last year, mainly due to flooding that devastated
Thailand.
Although Ford's joint venture with Mazda Motor Corp
in the eastern Thai province of Rayong suffered no damage, it
was forced to suspend production in October due to disruption to
the supply of components.
Hinrichs said the factory was now close to its pre-flood
production level for the Fiesta model, while output of the
Ranger was in line with plans.
Neither the flooding nor political unrest in recent years
has dented Ford's commitment to Thailand, where it opened a
second plant in Rayong, 180 km (112 miles) southeast of Bangkok.
The new plant has an initial capacity of 150,000 vehicles
per year, taking its total capacity in Thailand, including an
existing plant in the same area, to 445,000 vehicles. It will
focus on the production of the Focus and Echo Sport models.
The addition will help expand global sales to 8 million
units by 2015, Ford said.