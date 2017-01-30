(Adds Goldman reaction, UPS and FedEx statements, Musk
comments)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Jan 30 Ford Motor Co on Monday
criticized President Donald Trump's controversial immigration
order, becoming one of the highest profile U.S. manufacturers to
question the decision to temporarily ban travelers coming from
seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The leader of Goldman Sachs also criticized the order and
FedEx and UPS said they were reviewing its impact. The chief of
Tesla has said he would ask members of a business advisory
council to come up with potential changes to recommend to the
White House.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Chief Executive
Officer Mark Fields said in a statement to employees that the
company does not support what it called a new U.S. travel ban.
"We do not support this policy or any other that goes
against our values as a company," they said, adding that Ford is
not aware of any employees directly affected by the policy.
Ford's statement came the same day that Goldman Sachs Group
Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein became the
first major Wall Street chief to say he did not support the
immigration policy.
Fields met twice with Trump last week to talk about economic
issues. Ford was harshly criticized by Trump during the campaign
for moving some production to Mexico, but he has praised the
automaker in recent weeks for announcing new U.S. investments.
Ford is based in Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the
largest Arab-American populations in the United States.
General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Group NV,
Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co have
declined to comment on the immigration order.
GM Executive Vice President Mark Reuss, asked about the
Trump order at an event, said only that "GM is a global
company."
Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk used his Twitter
account on Sunday to ask followers to read the immigration order
and propose "specific amendments." He said he would seek a
consensus among members of a business advisory council that is
expected to meet with President Trump this week.
In a response to a comment on his Twitter feed, Musk wrote,
"There is no possibility of retraction, but there is possibility
of modification ..."
It was not clear on Monday what role Musk would play in
organizing a response by the 19 members of the business advisory
council. He did not reply to emails seeking comment.
CEOs of several technology companies have criticized the
White House order suspending the U.S. refugee program and
barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Until Monday, executives of many U.S. companies outside
Silicon Valley had remained silent or issued cautious statements
highlighting their commitments to a diverse workforce.
Logistics companies FedEx Corp and United Parcel
Service Inc issued statements Monday saying they were
reviewing the policy's impact. FedEx said it is "actively
working to seek clarification as quickly as possible."
UPS said it is reviewing the implications of the order for
its employees around the world, and said it "supports policies
that enable the legal movement of people across borders, while
also understanding the need to protect national security."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)