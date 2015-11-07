DETROIT Nov 6 Ford Motor Co has pledged
to spend $9 billion over four years in new investment in the
United States if a tentative contract with the United Auto
Workers union is ratified by UAW Ford workers, people familiar
with the deal said on Friday.
Full details of the investment pledge were not provided by
the sources, but they said that a plant in Wayne, Michigan, will
receive new product to build and will remain open. There was
some concern of the plant's future after Ford four months ago
said it would pull production of two small car models from the
plant.
The proposed contract also would give workers $10,000 in
bonuses once the pact is ratified, the sources said. That would
consist of an $8,500 ratification bonus and a pull-ahead amount
of $1,500 in a 2016 profit-sharing bonus so the workers can have
the extra money before the holidays, the sources said.
The sources wished to remain anonymous because the union
and company have not released details of the proposed contract
yet.
Ford will also offer $70,000 per worker in retirement
incentives to eligible workers, the sources said.
Earlier on Friday, the union and Ford announced that a
tentative agreement had been reached for the company's 52,700
UAW members. The pact will go to a worker ratification vote as
early as next week.
