By Deepa Seetharaman
Oct 29 Ford Motor Co, the No. 2 U.S.
automaker, said on Monday that it would sell its last remaining
auto parts company to a joint venture between French supplier
Valeo SA and a former Detroit Pistons basketball
player.
The sale of Ford's Plymouth Township, Michigan-based climate
control business fulfills the goal of its Automotive Components
Holdings, a unit created in 2005 to manage plants that Ford
acquired from its largest parts supplier, Visteon Corp.
Ford created ACH in October 2005 with 17 plants to prevent
parts disruptions while Visteon downsized its operations. Ford
intended to sell, close or merge those operations over time.
"Few companies take the longer-term comprehensive approach
we took with the restructuring of ACH," said Mark Fields, Ford's
president of Americas. The company did not disclose the sale
price.
Earlier this year, Ford sold an interiors parts business to
French supplier Faurecia and a lighting business to an
affiliate of auto parts maker Flex-N-Gate.
The climate control business will be sold to Detroit Thermal
Systems LLC, a joint venture between Valeo and V. Johnson
Enterprises, a company owned by Vinnie Johnson, who earned the
nickname "The Microwave" when he played for the Pistons in the
1980s.
The deal will give Valeo, a global player in thermal
systems, a firm foothold in the North American market. V.
Johnson Enterprises holds 51 percent of Detroit Thermal Systems,
while Valeo holds the remaining 49 percent.
The sale is contingent on state and local incentives, Ford
said. In mid-2013, Detroit Thermal Systems will begin to
transfer assets and operations from the Plymouth Township
factory to a new plant in Romulus, Michigan.
The parties expect to complete the process by the end of
2014. Until then, ACH will continue to operate the plant. After
that, ACH will close down, spokeswoman Della DiPietro said. Ford
will still own the Plymouth Township factory.
The news comes the day before Ford announces third-quarter
results. The automaker is expecting to lose $1.5 billion in its
European operations, which have been hit hard by an economic
downturn that has curtailed vehicle sales.
So far this year, Ford shares have fallen 3.7 percent, while
those of larger rival General Motors Co have risen nearly
15 percent and the broad Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
has jumped 12.3 percent.