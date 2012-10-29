Oct 29 Ford Motor Co said it has agreed to
sell its climate control business, the automaker's last
remaining automotive components operation, to Detroit Thermal
Systems LLC for an undisclosed price.
The climate control business was part of Ford's Automotive
Components Holdings (ACH). ACH was formed in 2005 when Ford took
back from its former subsidiary Visteon Corp 17 plants
with the intent of preparing each of the plants for a sale.
Detroit Thermal Systems is a joint venture formed by
France's Valeo SA and V. Johnson Enterprises. The deal
will give Valeo, a global player in thermal systems, a firm
foothold in the North American market.
V. Johnson Enterprises, an entity owned by the Detroit
entrepreneur Vincent Johnson, holds 51 percent of Detroit
Thermal Systems, while Valeo holds the remaining 49 percent.