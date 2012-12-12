Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Dec 12 Ford Credit Canada Ltd on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($758 million) of five-year notes due Dec. 19, 2017.
The notes that are guaranteed by Ford Motor Credit Co LLC were priced in the private placement market, according to the term sheet.
The 3.32 percent notes were priced at 99.959 to yield 3.329 percent, or 202 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The joint book-running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.