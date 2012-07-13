FRANKFURT, July 13 Ford's western European
sales slumped 10 percent in the first half of 2012 as it opted
not to match heavy discounting by rivals, the second-largest
U.S. automaker said on Friday.
The sales decline hit 16.1 percent in June, year-on-year, in
Ford's traditional 19 western European markets.
French, Italian and Spanish car sales have all tumbled in
the first half, while those in Germany remained flat, rounding
off a gloomy period for Europe's auto industry as it battles
government austerity and economic downturn.
"The economic environment remains very difficult", Roelant
de Waard, Ford of Europe's sales chief, said in a statement.
He said the launch of new products could give the group
sales momentum in the second half of the year.
The euro zone debt crisis and sagging consumer demand are
weighing on earnings at mid-market automakers that had already
struggled, or failed, to stay profitable in Europe last year.
Last month, Ford blamed Europe for overseas losses expected
to have tripled in the second quarter from the $190 million
recorded in the first.
Industry executives are having to tone down recovery hopes
as the crisis deepens, making tentative restructuring moves by
Peugeot and General Motors look inadequate and raising
pressure on those yet to act.
GM Europe has not yet reported first half sales figures for
Opel and its UK sister brand Vauxhall, marques which compete
closely with Ford.