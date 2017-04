The Ford EcoSport vehicle is pictured in New Delhi January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI Ford Motor Co's India unit on Tuesday said it will recall 20,752 EcoSport cars in the country to correct concerns about fuel and vapour line corrosion in the long-term.

Ford India said in a statement it will inspect variants of its EcoSport sports utility vehicle made at the company's Chennai plant between Jan. 2013 and Sept. 2014.

The company will also check the vehicles for reorienting wiring harness related to the correct deployment of side airbags, Ford said.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)