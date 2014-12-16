MUMBAI Dec 16 Ford Motor Co's India unit
on Tuesday said it will recall 20,752 EcoSport cars in the
country to correct concerns about fuel and vapour line corrosion
in the long-term.
Ford India said in a statement it will inspect variants of
its EcoSport sports utility vehicle made at the company's
Chennai plant in south India between Jan. 2013 and Sept. 2014.
The company will also check the vehicles for reorienting
wiring harness related to the correct deployment of side
airbags, Ford said.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)