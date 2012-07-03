DETROIT, July 3 Ford Motor Co :
* Says sees June us sales rate in mid-14 million range
including medium and heavy trucks
* Chief economist says economic fundamentals have remained on
the soft side
* Chief economist says US economy is growing in range of 2 to
2.5 percent
* Chief economist says early signs of US housing starting to
begin a revival
* Chief economist says falling gas prices acting like a tax cut
for consumers, helping to boost discretionary income for
households
* Chief economist says Ford still sees 14.5 million to 15
million us industry sales this year including medium and heavy
trucks
* Says US fleet mix for June was 35 percent of total sales
* Us sales chief says company found more strength in us sales
in the last 7-10 days of the month
* Us sales chief says company's incentive spending in June was
down slightly from may
* Us sales chief says pickup segment still hovering around
historical level of 10 pct,but expect that to increase