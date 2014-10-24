Oct 24 Ford Motor :
* Q3 earnings per share excluding items $0.24; Q3 earnings
per share $0.21; Q3 net income $835 million versus $1.27 billion
* Says Q3 included special charges of $160 million, largely
for European restructuring
* Q3 revenue $34.9 billion versus $35.8 billion last year
* Says full year outlook for pretax profit unchanged at
about $6 billion, excluding one-time items
* Says all product launches, including new F-150 pickup
truck, remain on track
* Says automotive operating-related cash was in Q3 was
negative $700 million, due to plant shutdowns for launch of new
F-150
* Says ended Q3 with total automotive liquidity of $33.6
billion
* Says North American Q3 pretax profit $1.41 billion versus
about $2.3 billion last year; results hurt by higher warranty
costs and lower volume
* Says Q3 North American operating margin 7.1 percent versus
10.9 percent last year
* Says still expects North American pretax profit this year
to be lower than 2013, operating margin to be at low of 8-9
percent range
* Says Q3 South America region pretax loss $170 million
versus profit of $160 million last year; continues to expect
loss in South America for the year of about $1 billion
* Says Q3 Europe loss widened to $439 million from $182
million last year; continues to expect loss in Europe of about
$1.2 billion for the year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $33.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 Asia Pacific region pretax profit $44 million
versus $116 million last year; continues to expect Asia Pacific
to show FY profit of about $700 million
* Says expects Q4 production to be about 1.5 million
vehicles, down 35,000 from a year ago because of planned
shutdowns
* Says expects unfavorable changes in Q3 working capital to
reverse and be positive in Q4
* Says higher pricing on vehicles contributed $597 million
globally to pretax profits in Q3, including $281 million in
North America
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: