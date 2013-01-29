BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Icahn Automotive to acquire precision Auto Care
* Icahn Automotive enters into definitive agreement to acquire precision Auto Care, Inc
DETROIT Jan 29 Ford Motor Co : * CFO says one-year delay of mondeo launch in Europe has opportunity cost of
'several hundred million dollars'
* Endocyte Inc - continuing EC1169 program in taxane-exposed patients, but ending clinical development of EC1456 and of EC1169 in taxane-naïve patients