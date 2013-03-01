DETROIT, March 1 Ford Motor Co sales
conference call:
* Says sees February us annual sales rate in mid-15 million
range including
medium and heavy trucks
* Says estimates full size pickup truck segment for industry
was 12.3 percent
in February up from 12.1 percent in January
* Chief economist says US economic indcators pointing to modest
pace of growth
* Chief economist says sees US gdp growth of 2-2.5 percent this
year
* Chief economist says company still sees industry sales for
2013 in the range
of 15 million to 16 million
* Exec says no production constraints for its fusion car
* Exec says industry incentive spending has been relatively
flat
* Chief economist says if sequestration is fully implemented,
that represents
about 1/2 a point of gdp growth
* Says company is "on plan" with Lincoln mkz deliveries to
dealers
* Says underlying strength of auto sector driven by aging
vehicles, low
interest rates and plentiful financing, as well as improving
housing market
* Says sees US pickup truck industry segment's share of overall
market to stay
in the range it is now