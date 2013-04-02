DETROIT, April 2 Ford Motor Co monthly sales
conference call:
* Us sales analyst says sees mid to high 15 million annual
sales rate for March
us sales, including medium and heavy duty trucks
* Us sales analyst says sees March us industry sales up about 4
percent
* Us sales analyst says full-size pickups continue to outpace
the US industry,
with year over year increase in March in the mid-high teens
percentage wise
* Senior US economist says the US housing sector recovery "in
full swing"
* Senior US economist says sees US economic gdp growing 2
percent to 2.5
percent this year
* Senior US economist says sees full-year us industry sales in
the range of 15
million to 16 million range, including medium and heavy
trucks
* Exec says overall average US incentive spend in March up just
over $100
versus March last year