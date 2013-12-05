BRIEF-Viacom appoints Jim Gianopulos as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures
DETROIT Dec 5 Ford Motor Co : * CEO Mulally declines to comment on speculation he is being recruited to lead
Microsoft says remains focused on leading automaker -- CNBC * CEO Mulally says Ford has finest management team ever, when asked if company
can suceed without him -- CNBC
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
* Stingray and Alpine Canada announce mulityear partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: