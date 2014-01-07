U.S. retailers bet on Congress over Bolivia to thwart Trump border tax issue

CHICAGO, April 21 Target Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers are shelving considerations to move supply bases closer to the United States in the face of a possible border tax, banking instead on killing support for the tax idea in Congress. President Donald Trump's administration plans to impose a 20 percent tax on imports, a levy that, industry officials said, could raise U.S. consumer prices by as much as 25 percent. Last week, the President said he favored an 'import tax