DETROIT, Sept 4 Ford Motor Co :
* Says expects U.S. August industry auto sales to be in the
mid- to high-14
million vehicles range, including medium and heavy trucks
* Says year-to-date U.S. auto sales are 14.6 million on
seasonally adjusted
annualized rate, including medium and heavy trucks
* U.s. August sales forecast of mid- to high-14 million is on
seasonally
adjusted annualized rate, including medium and heavy trucks
* Says u.s. August sales driven by high retail sales, which
made up 82 percent
to 83 percent of overall month's sales
* Said company retail sales of passenger cars rose 35 percent
in August
* Says maintaining full-year 2012 U.S. industry auto sales
forecast at 14.5
million to 15 million vehicles, including medium and heavy
trucks
* Says U.S. 2012 auto sales 'could be at the low end' of its
14.5 million to 15
million forecast including medium and heavy trucks