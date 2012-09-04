DETROIT, Sept 4 Ford Motor Co : * Says expects U.S. August industry auto sales to be in the mid- to high-14

million vehicles range, including medium and heavy trucks * Says year-to-date U.S. auto sales are 14.6 million on seasonally adjusted

annualized rate, including medium and heavy trucks * U.s. August sales forecast of mid- to high-14 million is on seasonally

adjusted annualized rate, including medium and heavy trucks * Says u.s. August sales driven by high retail sales, which made up 82 percent

to 83 percent of overall month's sales * Said company retail sales of passenger cars rose 35 percent in August * Says maintaining full-year 2012 U.S. industry auto sales forecast at 14.5

million to 15 million vehicles, including medium and heavy trucks * Says U.S. 2012 auto sales 'could be at the low end' of its 14.5 million to 15

million forecast including medium and heavy trucks