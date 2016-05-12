May 12 Shareholders of Ford Motor Co rejected by 63.1 percent on Thursday a proposal to alter the voting power of the founding family of the company. The measure, which is a perennial at Ford annual meetings, received about as much support as it got last year.

The Ford family has 40 percent voting control of the company through special Class B shares. The vote was held at the company's annual meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)