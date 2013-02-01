DETROIT Feb 1 Ford Motor Co conference call:
* Says expects mid-15 million vehicle range us sales rate for
month of January
including mediumand heavy trucks
* Says still sees 15 million to 16 million us sales for
industry including
medium and heavy trucks
* Says expects mid-size car segment to be one of the stronger
segments as
industry begins 2013
* Sr economist says company sees 2 to 2.5 gdp growth for US
economy this year
* Sr economist says data suggests ongoing recovery in US
housing sector
* Says fleet was 28 percent of sales for company in January
versus 29 percent
last year
* Says biggest driver of this year's story will continue to be
consumers
replacing older cars
* Says company's overall incentive spending was down in January
versus December
* Says company's average transaction prices per vehicle were up
about $1,000 in
January year over year
* Says sees no evidence of change in behavior on incentives by
Japanese
automakers dueto weaker yen
* Says Lincoln sales in us will improve in February and March