DETROIT, March 3 Ford Motor Co monthly US sales conference call: * US sales analyst says February industry annual sales rate of high 15 million

including medium and heavy trucks * US sales analyst says February industry sales started off slow but the pace

improved through the month * US sales chief says industry sales have good momentum heading into March * Senior US economist says US economy on track to grow 2.5 percent or better

this year * US sales chief says industry demand was "robust" when consumers not held back

by weather * US sales chief says expects strong industry sales in spring