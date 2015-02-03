DETROIT Feb 3 Ford Motor Co : * Says expects U.S. industry annual sales rate in January of high 16 million to

17 million million vehicles including medium and heavy trucks * Says sees U.S. January sales for industry up 12 to 13 percent * Says overall F-150 average tranaction pricing in January up over $2,100 per

vehicle versus last year * Chief economist says sees U.S. GDP growth in 3 percent range or better in

2015 * Chief economist says low U.S. interest rates will remain prominent feature of

near-term outlook * Chief economist affirms U.S. industry sales outlook for 2015 of 17 million to 17.5 million vehicles including medium and heavy trucks * Says company overall average transaction prices in January up about $1,400

per vehicle versus year ago, while industry average was up about $1,200 per

vehicle * Says new F-150 made up just over 18 percent of company's overall F-150 retail

sales in January, up from 5 percent in December