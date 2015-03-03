DETROIT, March 3 Ford Motor Co monthly U.S.
sales call:
* Says sees U.S. industry annual sales rate in February in the
mid to high 16
million vehicle range including medium and heavy trucks
* VP of US sales says early customer demand for new F-150
pickup 'exceptional'
* VP of US sales says exepcts to start F-150 production at
Kansas City plant
this month
* Senior economist for Americas says underlying fundamentals
supporting growth
in 2015 remain 'solid'
* Senior economist for Americas says expects US GDP growth in
the 2.5 percent
range in 1st quarter 2015
* Senior economist for Americas says rising fuel prices have
impacted consumer
sentiment in recent weeks
* Senior economist for Americas says company still expects us
industry sales
this year in the 17 million to 17.5 million range including
medium and heavy
trucks
* Says committed to meeting consumer demand for new F-series
first before fleet
customer demand
* Says average transaction prices for company up about $1,500
per vehicle
versus last year, compared with industry up about $1,100 per
vehicle
* Says January and February weak months versus rest of year for
US industry
demand so don't draw conclusions for year based on that
* Says new F-series made up 21 percent of company's retail mix
in February
* Says average transaction prices up about $2,000 per vehicle
on F-series
pickups in February, including 2014 and 2015 models
* Exec says launch of new F-series truck has gone according to
plan
* Exec says will reach full production capacity for the new
F-series in early
summer
* Exec says there was definitely a slowdown from February 20th
on in the month