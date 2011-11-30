* Law protects active-duty military from some obligations
* NY AG spokeswoman declines to comment
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Nov 30 New York's attorney general is
investigating potentially illegal home foreclosures on
active-duty members of the U.S. military, according to a person
familiar with the probe.
The investigation was sparked by data released earlier this
month by the federal Office of the Controller of the Currency,
which found thousands of cases of possibly illegal
foreclosures, said this person, who did not want to be
identified because the probe is not public.
The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act protects active-duty
service members by postponing or suspending certain civil
obligations for mortgage payments, pending trials and eviction
from housing.
The probe is part of a broader investigation by the office
of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of major banks'
mortgage operations, the person said.
Schneiderman has been a key opponent of a proposed
settlement between major banks and a coalition of federal and
state officials over claims of foreclosure abuses. Schneiderman
has said he opposes a deal that gives banks broad immunity from
lawsuits involving their mortgage practices.
Lauren Passalacqua, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman,
declined to comment on the military foreclosure probe.
The investigation was reported earlier by the Financial
Times.