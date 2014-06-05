An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a foreign exchange counter inside a bank in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Foreign investors have exhausted 82.47 percent of the available limit of $20 billion in government bonds, according to data published by National Securities Depository Ltd on Thursday.

The surge in utilisation has triggered expectations of a further increase in the cap on foreign investment in government bonds.

Currently, 820.91 billion rupees worth of government bonds have been purchased and only 174.55 billion rupees remain under the $20 billion limit, according to the data.

The government had raised the foreign institutional investment (FII) limit in government bonds by $5 billion to a total of $30 billion last year.

The government debt limit is allocated under two heads - $20 billion for all FIIs and $10 billion for investors like sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance funds and foreign central banks.

($1 = 59.3450 rupees)

(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)