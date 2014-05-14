Reuters Market Eye - Overseas investors have bought cash shares and index futures worth 63.39 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) in the three sessions from Friday to Tuesday.
Foreign investors bought cash shares worth 45 billion rupees ($752.76 million) and index futures worth 18.4 billion rupees in the previous three sessions.
The net purchases come at a time when shares have rallied to record highs on widespread expectations that the opposition party BJP and its allies would clinch a majority in elections results due to be unveiled on Friday.
($1 = 59.7800 rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)