Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 15.36 billion rupees worth of index futures on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day purchase of these contracts since July 1, regulatory and exchange data shows.

Overall, FIIs bought 30.47 billion rupees worth of index futures as well as options on Thursday, exchange data shows, while also buying 6.38 billion rupees worth of Indian cash shares.

Overseas investors have sold a net 100 billion rupees of shares since the start of June.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)