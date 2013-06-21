A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) provisionally sold Indian shares worth a net 20.74 billion rupees on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day selling in at least a year, according to National Stock Exchange data.

Traders worry an end to the U.S. monetary stimulus and a weakening rupee could lead to portfolio outflows, which will delay further rate cuts by the central bank.

FIIs have sold cash shares for eight straight sessions, totalling 59.49 billion rupees, as per exchange and regulatory data.

FIIs have so far bought Indian shares of 803.12 billion rupees in 2013, on top of 1.28 trillion rupees worth of buying in 2012.

FIIs have also been sellers in index futures for 14 out of 15 sessions, totalling 99.17 billion rupees.

($1 = 59.7500 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)