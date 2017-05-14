JERUSALEM, May 14 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.

* Foresight, whose parent company is security technology firm Magna BSP, in its statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange did not give details about the size of the potential listing.

* The company says it is developing a system that creates and analyzes 3D images to prevent road collisions.

* Last year Foresight said that after being approached by potential U.S. investors, it was looking at a public offering on a U.S. market, where most competitors in the field are traded.

* Foresight has a 567 million shekel ($158 million) market capitalisation in Tel Aviv.

* ($1 = 3.5980 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)